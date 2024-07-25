Kefilwe Mabote’s Saucy Pictures Sets Tongues Wagging on Social Media, SA Reacts: “Shuu, Babe”
- Kefilwe Mabote's viral picture in a sultry black outfit and heels has Mzansi buzzing
- Fans on social media praised Kefiboo for consistently delivering stunning looks despite questions about her lavish lifestyle
- The post's captivating style earned her a spot on Mzansi's trending list, with many admirers expressing their admiration for her flawless appearance
Kefilwe Mabote is the babe she thinks she is. The star has consistently been serving us looks, but this last one seems to be the one that got the streets buzzing.
Kefilwe Mabote's picture goes viral
Our girl Kefilwe Mabote never misses. The stunner ate and left no crumbs with her recent post. Although fans always ask about Kefiboo's source of income because of her lavish lifestyle and fancy cars, she lends them no ear and continues to stay in her lane.
Taking to her Instagram page recently, Kefilwe Mabote shared saucy pictures that earned her a place on Mzansi's trending list. The images shared on her page show the media personality wearing a sultry black outfit and heels. She captioned the post:
"Just like a doll in @truereligion_sa"
Mzansi can't get enough of Kefiboo's look
Social media users loved Kefiboo's raunchy pictures. Many said the stunner killed the look as usual.
@blackbarbielish said:
"THIXO FRAME INE KANJANI?? Lemme try it hope I won’t break my neck and back rhaaaaaaa Sies u making me angry sis! 👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅THA BAHHHHDDEST😍😍😍😍"
@siya_weloveher commented:
"Excuse me what? Who made you angry Kefi ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥"
@studiojulienne wrote:
"Can you let us breathe, sis 🥵🥵"
@lovedelia_love added:
"She gets it right always 🔥"
@khulakahle commented:
"Kefi girl angsazi🙆🏽♀️😍 I don’t know anyone as capable and perfect as you! 🤞🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
