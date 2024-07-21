Minnie Dlamini took to Instagram and showed people her latest dress, which was done by a major South African designer, Gert Johan Coetzee

Actress Minnie Dlamini let people know that she has been booked and busy, and they can expect a new project from her

Minnie Dlamini also blew people away with a stunning look she served after working with Gert Johan Coetzee again

Minnie Dlamini is the latest star to wear a Gert Johan Coetzee design. The actress and TV presenter people know that she has more work coming out.

Minnie Dlamini wore a Gert Johan Coetzee dress when she shared a hint about her upcoming project. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini dazzled people with her latest look. Supporters of Minnie Dlamini were buzzing with excitement over their fave's announcement.

Minnie Dlamini stuns in Gert Johan Coetzee gown

Gert Johan Coetzee recently dressed Minnie Dlamini in a figure-hugging gown. The TV personality took to Instagram to show off the emerald green dress done in the signature Gert Johan Coetzee style.

Minnie was chuffed by the dress and how it made her waist look extra small. The actress also said she was working on something new and had been on set. See the post and read her caption below:

SA applauds Minnie Dlamini

People wrote that they were blown away by house stunning Minnie Dlamini looked. Fans commented that she looked amazing, and they couldn't wait to see what she had in store. Read the comments below:

ladydkhoza said:

"Tjotjotjo whatttttt my baby (as I exhale .)"

zoalizevr wrote:

"Elegant in green ! This look on you is breathtaking."

sego221 was in awe:

"What waist?"

kgomotso_ndungane applauded:

"The dress and you - gorgeous."

sinazosibutha added:

"Yeeeey Minie you are burning us.."

Fans drool over Minnie Dlamini's stunning body

