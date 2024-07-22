Amapiano singer Mawhoo and sister Noxolo Ngema looked stunning on their vacation to Bali

The sisters shared sizzling photos while they enjoyed breakfast in the water with breathtaking views

Netizens gushed over Mawhoo and Noxolo, saying they almost look alike and they are inseparable

South African rising star Mawhoo went on vacation to Bali, and she looked gorgeous. The star shared some awesome content from her vacation, and she was joined by her sister, Noxolo Ngema.

Mawhoo and sister enjoy some away time in Indonesia

Ngilimele singer Mawhoo and her beautiful sister Noxolo Ngema enjoyed some downtime at the Apurva Kempinski Hotel in Bali, Indonesia. The singer posted some captivating photos where they enjoyed the Bali swing and some breakfast in the water with breathtaking views and the pool.

"My favourite kind of therapy," she said and in another snap, she captioned it, "Serenity."

Fans amazed by Mawhoo and her sister

Netizens gushed over Mawhoo and Noxolo, with many saying they look almost alike and noting that they are inseparable. Others mocked Mawhoo by reminding her of her unreasonable R500,000 girlfriend allowance requests.

sibongakonke said:

"From eShowe to the world. You are lifting our name with pride."

mabowa_keitumetse asked:

"At this point, we need “Mawhoo Chant.”

mbali_mababes gushed:

"Beautiful ladies in my best holiday destination."

steex_wax shared:

"If not Mawhoo, then who?"

sandyymrd joked:

"Natural beauty. Thank you, wena boss lady, for girlfriend allowance."

mkruger added:

"You are spoiling yourself with that 500K girlfriend allowance."

tanyaniranae added:

"Mamas when I grow up I want to be as beautiful as you are. You are so gorgeous, mama."

