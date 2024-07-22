Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe shared a heartwarming video with his wife and daughter showcasing their dance moves, which warmed hearts

Social media users praised Theo's beautiful family and expressed their surprise, thinking he was in a relationship with his musical partner, Nhlanhla Mafu

Many fans encouraged Theo to share more family moments, highlighting their joy in seeing his adorable family interactions

One half of the singing duo, Mafikizolo, Theo Kgisinkwe, warmed hearts with an adorable video with his beautiful wife and cute daughter. The family showed off their unmatched dance moves in the trending video.

Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife showed off their dance moves. Image: @theo_kgosinkwe

Theo Kgosinkwe shows off his family

Theo Kgosinkwe is undoubtedly one of the most private celebrities in Mzansi. The star, who is popular for being part of the legendary group Mafikizolo alongside Nhlanhla Mafu, showed off his family in a rare post.

A video of the singer and his wife Vourne and daughter having a cute family moment was shared on X by the popular entertainment page MDN News. The viral post's caption read:

"Theo Kgosinkwe and his beautiful family..❤"

Mzansi can't get enough of Theo Kgosinkwe's family

Social media users agreed that the Mafikizolo star has a beautiful family. Many even commented that the star should post his family often, while others revealed that they thought Theo was in a relationship with Nhlanhla Mafu.

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"This is beautiful yhooo, to think lomfo ndandingaqondi ncam maarn Ndiyaxolisa shem."

@monelo_gqibisa1 commented:

"So when did they break up no Mafikizolo? that's why we are not getting new music anymore"

@BumpyS54045 added:

"This is everything ❤ , the father hugs the mother, the daughter jumps in, the father kisses the mother, the daughter kisses the father "

