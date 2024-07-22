Gogo Maweni recently shared an adorable video of herself and her husband, lying in bed

The newly-weds recently celebrated their wedding, and Sabelo appeared head-over-heels in love and couldn't get his hands off his missus

But Mzansi criticised the couple's cosy clip, with some saying Sabelo was brave for sticking with his sangoma wife

Gogo Maweni enjoyed some quiet time with her husband, Sabelo. Images: dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni shared a cute video of herself enjoying quality time with her husband, Sabelo.

Gogo Maweni shows off her sweet romance

Our girl, Gogo Maweni, recently celebrated her wedding with her husband and business partner, Sabelo, and they've been inseparable ever since.

The pair have been enjoying some alone time, and the famous sangoma posted several videos of their cosy weekend mornings while cuddling in bed.

It's evident that Sabelo is having the time of his life after marrying his gorgeous wife, and the poor thing couldn't get his hands off Gogo Maweni despite her protests to get out of bed and check on their livestock.

Mzansi weighs in on Gogo Maweni's video

Netizens aren't feeling the couple, convinced that their relationship is doomed, while others seemingly bashed Sabelo for marrying a sangoma:

ChrisExcel102 said:

"It will end in tears."

MakiMarish wrote:

"She hates him! No woman would dress like that in bed next to her newly married husband."

sabelostorm claimed:

"I know that bro wants to cheat, but he’s scared."

Buhlebemvelo_C posted:

"He is so brave; it scares me."

Mama_Bridgie trolled the couple:

"They must do a ceremony to cleanse my eyes."

Maandaanga claimed:

"He can't do anything; he is trapped."

Gogo Maweni explains her line of work

In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the famous sangoma explaining her role as a healer.

This after netizens accused her of practising witchcraft, allegations she flat-out denied before explaining what she does:

"People always say I am a witch, but what must we do when a person's home gets attacked with muti, when their marriage gets attacked, or their children get bewitched? Must we fold our arms and allow people to take advantage of us?"

