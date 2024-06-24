Gogo Maweni took a video explaining her role as a traditional healer after many people accused her of being a witch

The reality TV star denied allegations that she practices witchcraft and shared why she does what she does

People were not convinced by the video, with some suggesting that she should stop giving her haters air time

Gogo Maweni has been called a witch far too many times, so she has come out to defend herself.

Gogo Maweni spoke about her role as a traditional healer and denied being a witch. Image: @dr_maweni

Is Gogo Maweni a witch?

Reality TV star Gogo Maweni shared a video online explaining what a traditional healer does. This was in response to the many people who accused her of being a witch.

Maweni always sparked debate with her posts and ways of doing things, which is why people reached that conclusion.

"People always say I am a witch, but what must we do when a person's home gets attacked with muti, when their marriage gets attacked, or their children get bewitched? Must we just fold our arms and allow people to take advantage of us?"

The video was shared by @MDNnewss.

Mzansi reacts to Gogo Maweni's video

Netizens were still not convinced after Maweni had addressed the issues. Many are asking her not to give her haters any airtime.

@Sbibos said:

"There is no curse without a cause."

@evelenxthree33 added:

"I am glad she is addressing it."

@Tech_carly added:

"Number One witchcraft, and it starts with jealous simple witchcraft craft is jealous seeing others not succeeding is witchcraft."

@TumiGabuza mentioned:

"She is really milking this thakathing business, make me question if she is really thakathing, because those people they work in silence."

@PhiNdie57 said:

"Accusing? She's always preaching witchcraft."

@PHUTI93TH argued:

"No one on is accusing her. She claimed to be the one practicing boloi."

Gogo Maweni defends her candles from trolls

