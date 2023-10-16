Controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni has caused a stir on social media by announcing her upcoming podcast dedicated to exposing, educating, and providing solutions related to witchcraft

She shared a photo holding what appeared to be a human skeleton on her Instagram page while explaining the podcast's purpose

Social media reactions to the news were mixed, with some expressing enthusiasm for the show and others expressing caution about its content, hoping it won't include scary stories

Gogo Maweni is ready to step into the podcasting industry with a new show that will expose, educate and give solutions to witchcraft.

Gogo Maweni has announced that she has a new podcast on the way. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni announced new podcast about witchcraft

Social media users had their jaws on the floor when controversial sangoma Dr Maweni shared a picture holding what looks like a human skeleton and revealed that she has a podcast on the way.

The star headed to her Instagram page to announce the good news to her fans and followers. She said the much-awaited podcast aims to expose, educate and give the country solutions on how to tackle witchcraft. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION:

"Podcast on witchcraft loading ‍♀️ the whole point is to expose, educate n give solutions."

Fans react to news about Gogo Maweni's witchcraft podcast

We all know witches exist, but only a few people have admitted that they are witches, or they practise it. Social media users were taken aback at Gogo Maweni's podcast idea. Some said they were going to tune in, others said they'd rather not watch at all.

@dj_maestroza said:

"Imma love this one, lol…."

@hilda_dube commented:

"Please also give us strong recipes on how to mix good combos that strike once and for all."

@makgolo_ngoato wrote:

"This one I love ❤️"

@hloniphilemhluzi added:

"As long as it won't have scary stories then i will watch it"

Rugby World Cup 2023: SA credits Springboks' win to Gogo Maweni's witchcraft in hilarious post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are still basking in pride following the Springboks' historic win in the Rugby World Cup 2023, beating France 29-28.

Social media users have shared hilarious posts after the country's national team proceeded to the semi-finals in a heart-racing match that had people on the edges of their seats. Many people have been congratulating the Springboks and thanking them for flying the country's flag high after beating the hosts, France in a match played on Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News