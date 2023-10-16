South African sports enthusiast Mama Joy has stirred controversy by allegedly spending over R10,000 per night at a hotel in France while supporting the Springboks during the 2023 Rugby World Cup

The issue came to light when a Twitter user criticized Mama Joy for potentially using taxpayer money for her global sports trips

Social media reactions were polarized, with some defending Mama Joy's patriotism and others accusing the critic of racism and privilege

Popular sports fanatic and supporter Mama Joy has sparked another heated debate on social media. Fans were left divided after the reports that Mama Joy is allegedly spending more than R10K a night at a hotel in France.

Mama Joy’s R10k per night hotel at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France gets Mzansi buzzing. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy's hotel bill leaves Mzansi shook

Mama Joy has become a national sports supporter after displaying her passion for anything sport. The sports fanatic is currently in France cheering the Springboks on during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

A social media user with the handle @RenaldoGouws headed to X, formerly known as Twitter to express his concerns at how Mama Joy is allegedly using tax-payers money to fund her trips to matches all over the world.

He also pointed out that she is staying at Meliá Paris which costs around R10k per night. The post read:

"Enjoy the game tonight MamaJoy."

Mzansi divided over Mama Joy's hotel stay in France

Social media users came after the tweep for calling Mama Joy out. Many stood with her and accused the Twitter user of being a racist.

@TruthIntake said:

"My brother, it’s about time you get a girlfriend. Your obsession with this lady is rather shocking"

@ViralNewsAF said:

"Deep down you wish it was you Cameron.You thought they'd book a mkhukhu for Mama Joy?"

@TSanele26 added:

"As a tax payer, I say she deserves all the pampering, she's been a true patriot over the years."

@Bongie_cs noted:

"That's below the belt @RenaldoGouws you have 400 ministers that you can scrutinize but you chose this woman. What you are doing has no South African fibre in it but full of colonialism. Anikhathali ukuba privileged?"

South Africans march with pride as Springboks triumph in Rugby World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that in a heartwarming and spirited display of national pride and unity, a TikTok video has emerged, capturing a massive gathering of South African people marching through what appears to be a mall. This energetic parade followed the Springboks' thrilling victory, securing their place in the semifinals.

If there is one sport that has united the South African nation, it is rugby. Not race, religion or culture matters when the Springboks are on the field, and it is beautiful to see.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News