An old lady exuded the Springbok spirit in a TikTok video which showed her watching the 2023 Rugby World Cup

The elderly mother refuses to sit still as the boys toss the ball around trying to score a try

When they succeed, she wears a look of satisfaction, warming South Africans' hearts

South Africans were touched when an old lady excitedly celebrated the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup. Image: @lelethumarwana14

A gogo loves the Springbok so much that she cannot sit still when they play. A video shows her jumping and screaming and pointing at the TV in sheer excitement. Netizens were so touched by the video that they united in support of her Bokke spirit.

Gogo celebrates Springbok try in TikTok video

@lelethumarwana14 posted the fantastic TikTok video of her mother supporting the South African team during the Rugby World Cup in the most South African ways. The gogo starts by standing up, unable to bear the game's tension in the body. Like a true Springbok fan, She jumps up and down on the couch before getting up and standing by the edge.

When the Bokke scores a trial, she has this beautiful smile as she claps in celebration. She knew then that backing the Springboks was the best thing to do because her team would not disappoint, and she was right. Watch the video here:

The gogo touched South Africans

The gogo's energy united South Africans in the comment section.

Ray Harvest said:

“Nothing unites South Africans like South African rugby and cricket. We need more activities and events that unite us like this so we stop being strangers.”

Phopho added:

“We Xhosa people all play rugby in our homes when watching.”

Jamatesh remarked:

“I can only imagine the pressure when Springboks lost to Ireland.”

Jayallday32 invited himself.

“I’m coming to watch the quarter-finals there. What should I bring mamzo?”

Heinrich Scholtz suggested:

“Awesome. She needs to go to a live Springbok game.”

Sheila understood how she felt.

“I’m just as antsy. I prance up and down. We got this, mama. For the boys!”

Maxwell Charley was convinced.

“This is enough evidence that we are a rugby nation.”

Michael John Fortune suggested:

“Guys, please show these videos to the Bokke. Then they will understand how we support them.”

Impala watches the Springbok in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an impala was recorded watching the Springbok playing at the Rugby World Cup. The animal supported the national team as it was absorbed by the boys playing the beautiful game.

Netizens laughed and celebrated that even the natural world supported the national team at the World Cup.

