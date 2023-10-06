An intoxicated woman gave security guards at Umhlanga a lot of trouble with her antics

The TikTok video shows the men struggling to help the woman, who was thrashing about and forcing her way into a hotel

Netizens were glad that the men were there to assist her and not take advantage of her

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Netizens were happy that security guards helped a drunk woman who was out of control. Image: @arno_nel21

Source: TikTok

Security at Umhlanga in KwaZulu Natal had their hands full with a drunk woman trying to enter a hotel.

She was all over the place and refused to cooperate, and her antics made netizens feel the Phuza Friday vibe.

Security guards help a drunk woman at Umhlanga

@arno_nel21 posted the video on TikTok, and it thoroughly kept people laughing and enjoying the woman’s drunken master tactics. In the video, the woman is very drunk, and security guards are struggling to keep this woman composed as she throws herself all over the floor.

PAY ATTENTION:

A piece of her clothing goes off, and the guards try to put it back on her, but she walks away drunkenly. One guard chases her and tries to return her handbag, but she doesn’t want it. She walks towards the hotel door, and it seems the guards don’t want her to enter the building for some reason. Watch the video here:

Netizens are happy security guards helped her

Netizens shared their thoughts on the video.MissPearlz said:

“It’s the security that’s learning against the pole for me. So unbothered.”

Casper was happy.

“At least those guys are helping.”

Mbalimafu said:

“She’s so lucky these men helped her.”

MirandaBusbyS wrote:

“When it’s time to go home, I get sober immediately.”

Sthanda Kwanda was reminiscing.

“I miss the days when my age would allow us to be this drunk.”

Madamzulu clapped hands for them.

“These security guards are true men. Kudos to them.”

Die Hard exclaimed:

“My guy is having the time of his life.”

Maphakathi added:

“I used to live near there with my boyfriend, and he used to carry me to the apartments on the weekend until he decided to come with the car.”

Michaelcuban was worried.

“Whatever happened to self-respect? In this day and age, we still have such irresponsible women.”

Woman fetches drunk boyfriend at the groove

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a caring woman fetched her drunk boyfriend at the groove.

In the video, the woman shares how it is midnight, and her boyfriend called her to come to fetch her at the groove. The video shows the woman driving and the man conversing with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News