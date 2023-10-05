A woman from the East Rand was supposed to execute her makoti duties by cooking mogodu

A TikTok video shows her hollering after touching the meat because she felt that it was too unpleasant to handle

Netizens came out in droves and confessed that they, too, felt the same

South African women supported a woman who screamed after touching mala-mogodu in a TikTok video. @mbalenhlemayaba

Source: TikTok

An Ekurhuleni makoti could not stand having to wash mala mogodu.

So when she had to do it, she screamed, squirmed and squiggled, leaving netizens in laughter. Some even came to support her and tell their stories of the slimy food.

Woman squirms while touching mogodu in tikTok video

@mbalenhlemayaba posted the video on her TikTok account. The video shows the beautiful woman cleaning the mogodu with her hands. She holds it with her fingers, evidently disgusted by the meat.

She cannot even get one full touch in as she screams her lungs out because of how slimy it feels. South Africans love eating mogodu, but some don't like cooking it. She is one such South African. Watch the video here:

Netizens joined her in their dislike of Mogodu

South African women supported her hilariously.

"Analyse Kensington wanted to know.

“I get sensory overload. Why is it so slimy?”

Kudzie also shared her views.

“You will never catch me doing this. I don’t eat mogodu, but my husband does, so he cleans it himself. I’ll cook the pap.”

uKholo was happy she wasn't the only one.

“I found my people. I thought I was the only black person who couldn’t stand the smell or even imagine tasting mala le mogodu.”

L exclaimed:

“Things like this make me want to marry a white man.”

Miss Amils remarked:

“If this was my ticket to marriage, I’d fail shem.”

Miss Khosa shokk her head.

“I’m already cringing and wincing from the video. Nah, dawg. We’ll eat KFC.”

Mandy Mhlongo distanced herself from the meat.

“I’ll be in charge of salads and desserts and show up with the things made already. Don’t ask for recipes because chances are I paid someone.”

Sebo:

“We need gloves, bathong.”

Netizens question man's cooking mogodu technique

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man's unique mogodu-cooking approach raised some eyebrows online.

The man strangely used a knife to scrape off the grey area of the tripe, serving it with pap, avocado and leafy greens. Netizens disapproved of his methods and told him off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News