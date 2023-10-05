An Ekurhuleni woman's natural hairstyle was damaged after she went to bed

The TikTok video shows the before and after images of how the hair looked and in the comments, she explained what she did

Nerizns pitied her and gave her tips on how to fix the hairstyle

Netizens came to a woman's rescue after she posted a video of her damaged hairdo. Image: @lime_rapchic

Source: TikTok

An Edenvale hun was excited to go to bed with a new, funky hairstyle. Things went sideways when she woke up and her hairdo was utterly ruined. Netizens pitied her and wanted to know what caused the hairstyle to flop.

Woman's natural hairstyle ruined, TikTok video shows

@lime_rapchic posted the video on her TikTok account. The video shows how excited she was about her new hairstyle and could not wait to show it off the next day. That opportunity didn't come because the next morning, it looked like she was ruffling her head the entire night. Watch the video here:

South Africans offer helpful advice

Netizens wanted to know what damaged the hairstyle and also gave her tips.

BabyNative asked:

“What happened?”

She replied:

“It’s my natural hair, and I wasn’t wearing my durag. I trusted my bonnet, but it came off overnight, and the gel was on the pillow.”

Stanley gave some tips.

“Ask Mbali Nhlapo to fix it.”

Vision also did the same.

“Add bicarbonate of soda and vinegar.”

Just.nina wrote:

“I love this video so much.”

D" ja remarked:

“POV after a wedding night.”

P exclaimed:

“You’d swear you were starring in DragonBallZ.”

Hope Pfarie was discouraged.

“I was supposed to go to the salon tomorrow for a similar hairstyle, so I changed my mind after seeing this.”

She replied:

“Yours will last. I didn’t wear a tight doek, and I believe the gel I used needed to be stronger.”

Dipsy wrote:

“It happened to me with my natural hair.”

User8876770410627:

“Wow, this is what happened to me. I did it, and one morning I woke up and my hair was a mess, and I had to go to a wedding.”

It's just Lee plugged her with advice.

“You were supposed to use holding spray. I recommend the isoplus holding spritz. So after you apply gel, you spray and let it last. It lasts two weeks.”

Source: Briefly News