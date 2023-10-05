A fellow from KwaZulu-Natal left netizens with questions after he shared a biscuit-eating technique

The man posted a TikTok video which showed him mixing Tennis biscuits with tea

Netizens who are not fans decided to take turns telling him why he shouldn't try it again

South Africans trolled a TikTokker for his strange eating technique of mixing tea with biscuits. Image: @kerrannadas

Source: TikTok

A man from Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal was roasted for eating Tennis biscuits in a way that South Africans disapproved of. His technique included mixing the biscuits with milk, which did not go down well with TikTokkers.

Man mixes Tennis biscuits with tea in TikTok video

@keerannadas posted his hilarious video on his TikTok account. The video has him posing a question to netizens and asking them if they eat their biscuits like he does. He then starts his biscuit-eating technique.

He pours hot water and milk into a glass containing two teabags. He then pours the tea into a glass containing crushed Tennis biscuits, creating a mushy substance that many are certain is food fit for toddlers and toothless people. Watch the video here:

South Africans roast the man

The man's experiment was met with uncertainty and disgust from netizens.

Lavo pointed out:

“It’s okay to have secrets.”

Sheetal wrote:

“And then you get me, who doesn’t like to drink my tea if the biscuit falls in.”

YpN added:

“Wow, this is so creative. I’m never gonna do it.”

Yoh said:

“I’m sure you dip your bread in tea.”

Beezgam joked:

“This is that food you used to give to your doll as a kid.”

Snack Blanc jeered:

“Now you know quite well that no one else is doing this.”

Sejal Mughoo remarked:

“They used to feed us like this when we were small.”

S warned:

“Some things you just shouldn’t share.”

Jayboy__26 didn't like it.

“This is a crime.”

Bergeville CPT asked:

“Why not ask the Bakers Man to send you all the ingredients instead? You turned it back into biscuit dough.”

Michela Theunis:

“It looks like it tastes like Cerelac baby porridge, which tastes good.”

Cd suggested:

"Make your way to the police station. They’re waiting for you.”

