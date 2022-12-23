Two parents sat their kids down and told them the dos and don'ts for accessing their cookies for Christmas

South Africans have a tradition of always buying a specific box of cookies, Choice Assorted and this married pair doesn't want their kids finishing them

The life partners were passionate about their Christmas biscuits and amused the internet with their guide for what the children could eat

A video of parents having a sit down with their kids to talk to them about eating Christmas cookies got over 500 000 views. This couple knows their daughter and son's appetites well, and they were not taking chance with their box of Choice Assorted the festive season.

A married couple gave their children rules about what they can eat when it comes to their box of Choice Assorted. Image: TikTok/@mzansisgreatestfamily

Source: UGC

Online users were thoroughly amused by how specific the parents' rules were. People had a lot to say about the reasons they made up for their rules.

Couple sets the ground rules for eating Choice Assorted to kids

A clip on TikTok, shows a father sitting down with his children to let them know how they should approach the Christmas cookies. People were amused by how specific the dad was about eating Choice Assorted.

In the video, the father has many rules for example they can only take a specific type of cookie only if the mother approves it. He also told them to avoid the strawberry cookie, the romany cream, the chocolate one in red wrapping and more. Their daughter even complained they were only letting them eat the least delicious biscuits in the box.

The clip amused people as they called out the parent for lying that the cookies they can eat have vitamin C and other nutrients. A lot of peeps admitted they would have no self-control if they were in the kids' shoes.

Junior commented:

"Me I wouldn't survive in this family."

Derick Motlhabani commented:

"Since when does a biscuit have Vitamin C."

Titan King102 commented:

"I would eat the whole box."

Secret house of flowers commented:

"I need to know the consequences of eating the jam , romany cream and wrapper one."

Thamie Donnavan commented:

"The no-go area ones are just mommy and daddy's favourites, they pare laying smart mind games."

Baby_blue commented:

"As for 'this one has omega 3,6 and 9'"

