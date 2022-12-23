A man was excited to celebrate his academic son's achievement when he finally completed University

The dad was beyond pleased that his son would officially become a doctor and gave him a gift to help him on his journey

People were in complete awe of the video, and many wrote congratulatory messages to the young graduate

The video went viral as people raved over how loving the dad was. Peps expressed how moved they were by the video of him doing the most for his kid.

Man presented his son with a brand new car after he completed his studies. Images: TikTok/certified_memeguy

Online users were loving the video and it got millions of views. The touching clip of father and son had many netizens in their feels.

Man goes viral on TikTok for spoiling son

A newly qualified doctor graduated from medical school, and his dad decided to spoil him. The TikTok video showed the grand event where he presented the gift to his emotional son. Watch the full video below:

The clip was a hit with peeps who were inspired. People in South Africa love to see people winning, and many were eager to congratulate him.

MissBee commented:

"Ngaze ngakhala.[I am crying]"

saniam11 commented:

"Congratulations please look after your parents they made you who you are don’t let anyone especially girlfriends to come between you and your parents."

Kayjay commented:

"I will graduate 2023 God willing.My parents might not be able to gift me in such a way but their congratulations will melt my heart. Congrats bro."

Zamanguni commented:

"I’m crying the peoples reactions are so genuine."

Phemelo commented:

"He made his parents proud...congratulations to him."

shirley-zn commented:

"I am chopping onions this is too beautiful."

Fatinikun titilayo commented:

"You will live long to do more for your parents and higher you go."

Chuma James Junior commented:

"I hope one day I will buy a car for my daughter."

