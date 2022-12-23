A video of an SA man expressing his pride in his brand-new iPhone has been doing the rounds online

The clip shows him calling his wife and emphasising that he is speaking to her from the new Apple device

He goes on to tell her that she can inform all her friends and neighbours of his new phone, leaving Mzansi peeps amused

One man couldn't wait to try out his brand-new iPhone that he decided to gift himself this Christmas.

A video posted by @tasingo on Twitter shows him making a call to his wife, who couldn't help but point out how clear he sounded on the line.

"It's an iPhone, my baby. I'm talking to you through an iPhone. Why are you laughing? I'm just explaining… You're talking to an iPhone man now," he said as he flexed.

He goes on to tell his wife that she can let everyone – the neighbours, friends etc.- know that he has an iPhone now.

The woman is heard laughing out loud at her man's pride in his new cellular device. Mzansi peeps were just as amused as they took to the comments to share funny responses to the clip.

@MsibiT01 replied:

"@Apple Another satisfied user, most importantly, it is the father of our beautiful family."

@Asanda56701527 responded:

"You can tell your neighbours."

@Phaahle_Jr wrote:

“…he shooting me with an android…”.”

@Herzegovina777 said:

" "your man is using iPhone now you can tell the neighbours. Everybody..." killed me ."

@sammyt_john said:

"I respect this man so much and his family. Beautiful content."

