A heartsore man took to social media to share how his stepchild made a laughing stock out of him in front of teachers and pupils

In the clip, he details how everyone was excited and amused when he arrived as the child said they were being fetched by Peppa Pig that day

Even after explaining that he was not Peppa Pig, everyone laughed at him, and he couldn't help but cry

One man couldn't believe how his stepchild recently embarrassed him at their preschool.

Taking to social media, he posted an emotional yet hilarious clip detailing how he attended the child's graduation ceremony.

A man couldn't help but cry after his stepchild had people believing he was Peppa Pig. Image: @Rathipa_Rampedi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He was surprised to find the teachers and pupils excited to see him upon arrival. The man asked what was happening as he was just there to fetch the child from school, only to learn that the child had told everyone they were being picked up by Peppa Pig that day - hence the excitement.

Even though the man tried to explain that the child was lying as he wasn't even wearing a costume, everyone was left amused as they were under the impression that the chubby man was actually wearing one.

The emotional stepfather shared that he couldn't help but cry when everyone started to laugh at him.

That child did their daddy dirty, and amused SA netizens couldn't help but laugh at his heartbroken reaction.

Check out the funny comments on the post below:

@Thobeka_Pholobs said:

"Kids are not nice people aibo."

@Rathipa_Rampedi wrote:

“Nkare nka loma mistress wa crèche.”

@Nomagugu_xo commented:

“Ore peppa mang???.”

@TshepoManyak said:

“ stepfather of the year.”

Source: Briefly News