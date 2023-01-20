A little baby showed off his unbelievable strength to his family and had them amazed and entertained

He lifted a heavy ottoman in the living room and the people in the room couldn't contain their laughter

The viral TikTok video was seen by more than 1.4 million people who were shocked by the tiny mighty man

A little baby lifts an ottoman. Image: @barstoolsports/TikTok

Source: UGC

People often joke on social media that babies born during the COVID-19 pandemic develop at a faster rate.

One strong baby supported that theory when he lifted an ottoman much bigger and heavier than him in a clip posted by @barstoolsports.

The little one showed proper athletic form when he picked up the seat and didn't look exhausted afterwards.

His family members can be seen in the video dying from laughter after the baby surprised them with his special abilities.

Comments about the viral baby post from TikTok

Netizens on TikTok were also stunned by the baby's unusual strength and many wrote funny comments comparing him to the likes of Hercules and Samson.

@i_question_your_opinion said:

"Bro has better technique than most influencers."

@step.tf.up.kyle mentioned:

"He skipped baby formula and went straight to pre-workout."

@Kelia_mvp wrote:

"At least he knows to lift with his legs."

@tdotso5 stated:

"Tell him to vacuum while he’s got it up, lol."

@buckeyewoman1165 posted:

"I got to admit I'd be a little terrified."

@prettyperfect.03 said:

"Baby ninja! Give him some weights. He was born ready literally."

@cl1re2 commented:

"His little legs tensing with the weight, too cute."

@ttravel33 added:

"Y'all peeped the leg, he got that technique down. World's strongest right there."

Strong baby boy fights siblings over turkey meat, he grabs it for himself in viral video: “Let him have it”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a strong baby successfully fought off his siblings and claimed a very big turkey leg for himself.

In a video posted by Double Helix, the baby would not allow anyone to come close to him or have a bite of the turkey meat. In the video which lasted just 20 seconds, the boy took hold of the turkey leg and took a bite of it, chewing away victoriously.

Source: Briefly News