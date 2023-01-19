A viral video showing the pain of a heartbroken man left social media users in complete disbelief

The man discovered that his girlfriend was cheating on him with his boss and collapsed soon after the revelation

Mzansi people were stunned by the woman showing no concern or remorse in the viral TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A man finds out his girlfriend has been cheating on him. Image: @mrthreetimes/TikTok

Source: UGC

Mzansi people were reminded to tread carefully when it comes to mjolo after a video of a couple spread like a wildfire on TikTok.

In the clip posted by @mrthreetimes, the lovebirds can be seen taking part in a YouTube show where they are required to exchange phones for 60 seconds and go through each other's messages.

During that time, the man saw chats between his bae and his boss confirming their relationship on the side.

The woman said she was unfaithful because her boyfriend was only giving her R500 a month. She also mentioned that she's not to blame because he decided to become a garden boy instead of furthering his education.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The gent was breathing rapidly while trying to process the painful situation which led to his fainting.

Comments about the viral video from Mzansi TikTokkers

@jolinkomo15 said:

"Never show your pain, never cry in front of her after she cheated on you, never ask her to explain why she cheated you'll get more hurt just walk away."

@lebogangmogotlhwa posted:

"500 bucks from a garden boy. That is a huge portion of his income. This lady is ungrateful."

@lebohang082 mentioned:

"You can't love a person to that extent aikhona."

@mimijune89 stated:

"This is gonna be her when the boss is finished with her, tables turn."

@sisisvieta added:

"The way she didn’t care when he fell down that’s shows that the love has gone a long time."

@luvmo_k shared:

"I used to laugh at other men in these situations after it happened to me, I understand."

@debbieamir_ commented:

"Oh, man! He’s hurt, and the girl is showing zero remorse."

@fxwarriors said:

"The painful part is that she has no remorse."

Mzansi stunned by man who proposed to his bae after she cheated on him with his brother

In another story, Briefly News reported that a story of a man who proposed to his bae after she had been unfaithful to him with his brother of all people, left South African social media users stunned at his perseverance and maturity.

Online user @Life_After_18 caused abuzz on the Twitter streets when he shared a screenshot of the man’s tweet where he shared a glimpse into the story behind his proposal and Saffas were never ready.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News