A post about a man who met his dream girl at the bar went viral on Twitter and many tweeps are rooting for them

After they had a few drinks the woman gave him a riddle that he had to solve, so he could get her phone number

Social media users were invested in the developing love story, but some pessimists said it was not worth the trouble

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man tries to solve a riddle to get his dream girl's number. Image: Stock Photo/Getty @HenpeckedHal/Twitter

Source: UGC

People no longer have to watch Disney movies to get their fix of fairytale romances as real life plays out on social media with all the twists and turns.

On January, Tuesday 17, netizens around the world watched the birth of a love story when Twitter user @HenpeckedHal shared how his cousin met his dream girl at the bar.

The girl named Jackie wrote a note on a serviette asking the guy to call her but two of the digits of the phone number were concealed.

The infatuated guy took up the girl's challenge and manually went through different number combinations trying to crack the code.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

People were impressed by his dedication and some offered to help the guy reach the girl.

Jackie reacts to the viral Tweet

Two days later @HenpeckedHal updated his followers that Jackie reached out to him after the tweet went viral and asked for his cousin's number because he was taking too long solving the number riddle.

Twitter comments from the viral post

@ltaford said:

"There are databases of available numbers out there, anything available that fits the pattern won't be the number."

@MarinoForUS posted:

"Playing games like that, she’s not actually interested."

@MichaelDOShea mentioned:

"Any programmer worth their salt would just put that into two loops sending out the same text message to all 100 numbers and then review the replies."

@GhostOfAlex1 tweeted:

"Dude, it’s not worth it. You’re better off finding a nice girl at your local college."

@_lilian90 said:

"Oh my goodness I hope that this works out because this would be the most awesome story to tell."

@rjamonserrano added:

"I don’t know why, but I’m so excited for your cousin!"

@laitoyia asked:

"Please post wedding photos ASAP. 'I'm taking over this operation', a queen."

@luxhomeguy asked:

"Did she just have this riddle in her purse for the next time she was chatted up?"

Woman who’s 23 asks why she’d want to date a dad of 3, Mzansi lists reasons, “prepaid family”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young lady wondered why anyone would think she could date someone with multiple children. The woman in her early 20s got many responses when she shared her tweet.

People made fun of her question with some ridiculous answers. Women told everyone about their experiences with men who have kids, hitting on them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News