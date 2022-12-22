A woman asked people on Twitter why she should date someone with three children as a young person

The curious 23-year-old invited answers and many people flocked to her post with hilarious responses

People had read jokes and actually named some reasons why she should date a man with children

A young lady wondered why anyone would think she could date someone with multiple children. The woman in her early twenties got many responses when she shared her tweet.

A lady wanted to know if there was any good reason to date a man with children and she got some interesting answers Image: @eksemandisa

People made fun of her question with some ridiculous answers. Women told everyone about their experiences with men who have kids, hitting on them.

Woman asks why she should date men with children at 23 years old

One lady on Twitter @Eksemandisa asked people what she could possibly stand to gain from dating a father of three. Online users responded to her question.

Lots of women responded to her question with reasons why baby mama drama is something to avoid. Other ladies commented on the post with experiences they had. Mzansi loves to comment on people's love lives and many commented and mentioned possible advantages of dating someone who is a father.

@Oh_Yenkosi commented:

"Lmao I dated a father of five last year. I will never forgive myself for that."

@Thandananimbut6 commented:

"To practice being a mother on his children. Trial and error type of thing."

@VanDamnified commented:

"Lol baby mammas don't even want them mntase it's that bad."

@pabi_entle commented:

"Wait until you date 'a father of one' who happens to have three children."

@Ndu_Mohale commented:

"Even a father of one still doesn't make sense."

@Treal_____ commented:

"Felt. Someone told me 'you’re just afraid my kid won’t get along with you'"

@kgothatsom_ commented:

"They really just blending in with us like they’re normal."

@MveloZulu88 commented:

"You too young to be dating baby daddy's."

@themba2947 commented:

"Prepaid family"

