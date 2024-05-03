Nicki Minaj's siblings: Get to know the Maraj family

Nicki Minaj is a Trinidadian singer-songwriter and rapper. Widely referred to as the Queen of Rap, she is best known for her musical versatility and animated rap flow. However, throughout the star’s career, her personal life has attracted public interest as fans and critics seek to unravel facts about the Maraj family. Who are Nicki Minaj's siblings?

Nicki Minaj at the Diesel Store in 2018 (L). The rapper during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (R). Photo: Marco Piraccini, Kevin Mazur via Getty Images (modified by author)

The hip-hop star had a rough childhood marred by poverty and domestic violence. She lived with her grandmother in a household with 11 cousins until she was 5. While this was a challenging experience, Minaj had two brothers who helped make the moments memorable. This article uncovers the rapper’s sibling squad.

Nicki Minaj's profile summary

Full name Onika Tanya Maraj Famous as Nicki Minaj Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1982 Age 41 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality Trinidadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Height 5’2’’ (157 cm) Weight 62 kg (137 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kenneth Petty Children 1 Parents Robert and Carol Maraj Siblings 4 Profession Singer-songwriter and rapper Years active 2004-present Net worth $150 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

How old is Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj (aged 41 as of 2024) was born on 8 December 1982 in the Saint James district of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Her father, Robert Maraj, was a part-time gospel singer and financial executive.

Singer Nicki Minaj at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Nicki's father was of Douglas descent, born to an Indo-Trinidadian dad and Afro-Trinidadian mom. Robert Maraj had a drug addiction problem and a violent temper, burning down his family’s house in December 1987. Sadly, he died in a hit-and-run accident in February 2021.

On the other hand, Nicki’s mother, Carol, previously worked in the payroll and accounting departments. At 24, she got her green card and relocated to the USA. In 2018, Minaj shared how she later joined her mother through an Instagram post that read:

I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at the age of 5.

Regarding her education, Nicki attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts for secondary education.

Who are Nicki Minaj's siblings?

The renowned rapper has four siblings, one sister and three brothers. Below is a list of Onika’s siblings ranked oldest to youngest.

1. Jelani Maraj

Micaiah Maraj, Carol Maraj and Jelani Maraj (L-R) at the 2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh

Nicki Minaj’s older brother, Jelani, was born on 27 November 1978. As of 2024, he is 45 years old. According to USA Today, the celebrity brother was arrested for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2015.

While Jelani's lawyers accused the victim of plotting to extort $25 million from his famous sister, DNA evidence supported the rape allegations.

In 2017, Jelani was found guilty of the charges against him and was eventually sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in 2020. The hip-hop star previously received backlash for an Instagram post that she captioned:

Jelani, I love you more than you will ever comprehend.

2. Brandon Lamar

Lamar ( aged 35 as of 2024) was reportedly born on 14 November 1988. He is Tanya’s step-sibling. But despite his sister’s prominence, Brandon prefers to lead a private lifestyle away from the limelight. However, in-depth analysis reveals that, just like Nicki, he is a rapper and an entrepreneur.

3. Micaiah Maraj

Nicki Minaj and her brother, Micaiah (L). The rapper at the World Premiere of Barbie in 2023 (R). Photo: @we_love_nicki_m_so_much on Instagram, Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images (modified by author)

Micaiah is one of Onika’s youngest siblings. He was born on 2 March 1998 and is currently 26 years old. The celebrity brother is allegedly a talented drummer.

4. Ming Maraj

Ming Maraj during a photoshoot in 2024 (L). Nicki Minaj at TIDAL X: 1015 in 2016 (R). Photo: @mingluanli on Instagram, Laura Cavanaugh via Getty Images (modified by author)

Ming is Nicki Minaj’s half-sister from her dad’s side. Born on 7 January 2006, she is currently 18 years old. According to TheThings, fans did not know that the star had a younger sister until she posted her on Twitter on 16 June 2013.

Ming is also a singer and a rapper. In March 2024, she released her first-ever music video for the hit Do It Again. Ming’s Instagram @mingluanli boasts 139k followers.

Why is Nicki Minaj so famous?

Tanya made her career debut in 2004 and has bagged eight MTV Video Music Awards, nine American Music Awards and twelve Grammy Awards. She is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with over 100 million records sold. Here are some of Nicki Minaj’s songs:

Anaconda (2014)

(2014) MotorSport (2018)

(2018) TROLLZ (2020)

(2020) Always Love You (2021)

(2021) Tusa (2021)

(2021) Do We Have A Problem (2022)

(2022) Are You Gone Already (2023)

(2023) Barbie World (2023)

(2023) Big Difference (2023)

(2023) Last Time I Saw You (2023)

(2023) Everybody (2023)

Nicki Minaj at the 2016 Fashion Group International Night Of Stars Gala in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

What is Nicki Minaj’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Onika’s net worth to be $150 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful 20-year-old musical career.

Does Nicki Minaj have a twin sister?

The rapper does not have a twin. However, she shares a striking resemblance to her only sister, Ming.

Did Nicki Minaj support her brother?

After Jelani’s arrest in 2015, the singer allegedly paid a cash bail of $100,000 to have him released. The duo share a close sibling bond.

Above is everything to know about Nicki Minaj’s siblings. The hip-hop star has three brothers and one half-sister. Her older brother is currently serving jail time for sexual assault charges, while her only sister is also a rapper. Her two other brothers mainly avoid the spotlight that comes with their sister’s popularity.

