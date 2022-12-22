A lady talked about how her uncle is the one claiming money from his former wife for maintenance

The Twitter user told an interesting tale about how a family member got divorced and had full custody of his child

People were moved and reacted to the story, with some able to relate after seeing their parents do the same thing

A woman took to Twitter and shared that her uncle claimed child support from his former wife. The lady detailed what he did to make sure he can take care of the child because he has sole custody.

A man went to court over child support from his ex-wife and won. Image: MStudioImages/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Online users showed their support for the man, and people commented with their opinions. Netizens ended up discussing how women should contribute when they do not have custody of their children.

Woman shares story about uncle getting child support

A lady on Twitter @BroganRamara opened up about about how her uncle took his ex-wife to court because he has custody. In the tweet, she wrote that the woman was forced to contribute to her child's well-being.

Replying to a curious online user in a tweet, @broganRamara says that the uncle's ex-wife was not contributing toward anything for the kid at all.

Netizens excited over SA court's decision

Tweeps were celebrating her uncle's success, and many people commented to congratulate him. Online users said that more men should be claiming maintenance if they have custody. Many people said they hope other fathers know they can claim support if they live with their children.

@Molwedi_Box commented:

"I must do this as well I'm taking her to maintenance court. Time for her to contribute."

@DeGoodWitch commented:

"All men living with their kids deserve financial help from mothers."

@makhaukani commented:

"My dad did it in 1998 when my parents got divorced. Amazing man that one more man should do it. Some dad's are there better parent contrary to popular belief."

@mbathambali493 commented:

"Angazi if men are aware but if umtwana lives with you, Mom is liable for child support."

@ThabangMaliba_ commented:

"Smart guy."

@Rop_manu commented:

"Bruh such wins."

