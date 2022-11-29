Online users were up in arms over a Gauteng High Court order that granted a woman's ex-husband half of her pension

Netizens were especially critical because of the woman's circumstances during and after their marriage

A number of people loved the judgment because they saw it as justice for men and argued that it was fair

A recent Gauteng High Court decision in South Africa sparked a discussion about marriage laws in the country. People were divided as they discussed a case where a woman had to share half her pension with her ex-husband.

Online peeps discuss the importance of making the right decision when deciding on which type of marriage contract to enter. Many people in the comments had jokes that the judge was looking out for men.

Mzansi reacts as SA Gauteng High Court says former wife must pay ex-husband a million

Online users were divided over a judgment reported by where a woman had to share her pension with her husband. According to the publication, the lady argued that her former husband wasted his own pension. of R1.7 million in 2019.

The Gauteng High Court ruled that the husband deserved half of her pension because he had settled a part of their household debt with his pension and supported his children (from outside the marriage).

The couple was married in community of property since 2004. The judge says that despite any allegations that her husband was verbally abusive, being married in community of property is a risk that people take when they get married, and so they always have to share income and liabilities.

Online users had divided opinions about the case, and they commented on the Facebook post. Many saw it as a warning that one should not get married in a community of property. The men celebrated that the judge ruled in the guy's favour, with many saying it was a win for the men's conference.

Manezer Nyoni commented:

"Taste of their own medicine we re always on the receiving end let the tables turn for a while."

Teko Joseph De-huis commented:

"That's great news."

Emmanuel Nxumalo commented:

"Those who are not happy about this judgements are those who get married for benefits not love."

Pat Mogale-Mpepele commented:

"Good judgement, it all has to be served equally according to the empowered's position and possession."

Reina Maponya commented:

"Good decisions because our brother lost everything after divorce."

Lawrence Moeti commented:

"I love this judge."

Mthokozisi Mdluli commented:

"Wow, judge deserves a bells."

Sakhokwakhe Derick Shongwe commented:

"Thanks ,Judge it's 50/50 after all."

Mongwe N Ntsako commented:

"Must be the main guest speaker next year men's conference."

Terry Ndlovu commented:

"This judge must be the next President."

Lekoko Jacob Nkadimeng commented:

"Finally some justice for men."

Letlalo Skyn commented:

"The judge is a member of #StingyMenAssociation."

Nozipho McHadebe commented:

"Prenup!!! People need to sign them to protect assets. Not because you don't love or trust. But so that one can have a safety net. Sign it even if you don't have assets!"

