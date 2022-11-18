A DJ and his girlfriend let loose to a local beat, and it went viral on Tiktok as people gushed over them

A musician, Blaqstorm, shared a gqom song Which is Which, and had many people impressed after his girlfriend joined him to dance to the song

Netizens were completely chuffed by the couple, and people in awe of how well they do keep in rhythm with each other

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Two lovebirds dance their hearts out. When a lady and her DJ boyfriend danced to Which is Which by NV funk.

A DJ and his life partner impresses the internet when they danced to a song together. Image: TikTok/@blaqstorm

Source: UGC

The video had online users on tiktok buzzing as the couple garnered nearly half a million views. People could not stop commenting about where to see them together.

DJ Blaqstorm hits the dance floor with girlfriend

Blaqstorm, a DJ and music producer, took to TikTok to dance with his life partner. They both hit all the right moves to a gqom beat. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi peeps love to see a love story in action. Netizens commented about how well they move together. Others dubbed them the ultimate couple.

Courtney commented:

"Watched this way too many times."

Zenobia Ledivia Malg commented:

" I love the two of you together."

daisy tshuma commented:

"Glad you guys are back together."

MRS GEORGE commented:

"Just love watching u guys dancing together .."

Raadiyah commented:

"You look good together...team reign."

Janinenina55 commented:

"I love you guys... I've watched this over and over."

Lynn Cooper commented:

"Match made in Heaven... just a special kinda of blessed , love you guys, you are the Bomb.com"

Beautiful interracial couple inspires Mzansi with stunning wedding snaps

Briefly News previously reported that as beautiful as South Africa is, our young democracy still holds a deeply problematic history of apartheid. One beautiful interracial couple is reminding Mzansi of how far we've come since '94, sharing stunning snaps of their beautiful traditional wedding.

The images were shared by Facebook user Tyson Moondley, who claims not to know the sweet lovebirds personally but was inspired after finding the images on social media.

The couple's beautiful display of affection had many social media users in the comments section, with some even taking the time to share their stories of cross-cultural love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News