A video of a couple dancing and enjoying themselves has captured the hearts of Mzansi as the duo showcased their moves during an impromptu dance

The heartwarming performance has created a buzz on social media, with many commenting on their obvious bond

Mzansi netizens were moved by the clip, which shows the couple dancing with ease and synchronicity, and they are soon joined by others

A clip of a dancing couple shared on social media has won the hearts of Mzansi and attracted scores of comments.

The heartwarming moment captures the couple wordlessly performing an impromptu dance and social media followers couldn't get enough of the pair's romance, commenting that it's evidently still going strong.

A video of a couple enjoying an impromptu dance has captured Mzansi hearts. Image: @Rani/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Using the handle @Rani, a Twitter user shared the video and it's proven to be a hit.

Watch the video below:

The people of Mzansi loved the video clip. Many took to the comments section of the video and wrote how moved they were by the couple's obvious affection. Take a look at some of the comments below:

@Love_Y0urz said:

"Not me smiling at my phone like an idiot. This is so beautiful."

@marvin_H96 commented:

"Her smile bandla her smile shows that this is true love not amene mene siyabona these days. Guys that smile shows she is happy I love this."

@PebetseaPhaahle added:

"I’m here smiling like an idiot this is beautiful."

@Letsoal_Matome said:

"The way I smiled at this video I'm glad there was no one to see me."

@Mookho_Bobore captioned:

"So beautiful to watch."

@V_T_Mdaka wrote:

"It's good to see that we have happy people out there."

Source: Briefly News