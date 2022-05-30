A young US soldier has shown that it is possible to have fun while having a demanding job as being in the force

In a video, the lady with great energy and speed danced to Jhacari's Come Over in the office , in the presence of others

, Many TikTok users who reacted to her clip praised her beauty, some wondered why such a pretty lady is a soldier

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young beautiful lady serving in the US Army has vibed hard to Jhacari's Come Over in a viral clip.

In a TikTok video, the lady came close to her camera in the presence of her colleagues who were seated as she made leg, hand and waist moves.

Many people praised the lady for having fun as a soldier. Photo source: TikTok/@onlyy_sugaa

Source: UGC

Her unit must be lovely

She had great fun dancing in the office despite the fact that people were around her. Many who reacted to her video said she is in the best unit.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@Courtney said:

"I just know you in a good unit."

She replied:

"Yea I love it."

@Victor said:

"Have changed my mind... I want to marry a US Soldier. am serious."

@user9603984314222 said:

"Wow u look very beautiful n charming."

@Elisha Smith said:

"But but but why you smacking this dance sooooo hardddddd ma."

@Emmy Jay said:

"My love for has no beginning self."

@Temidayo said:

"You are just a description of beauty."

user572815185340 said:

"Looking good & Thankyou 4 your loyalty service & dedication hard work commitment."

@goodygoody said:

"Wow it's the speed and energy for me."

@Collins Emmanuel wondered:

"Wat is this beautiful lady doing in the army?"

Video of schoolboy slaying dance battle fills people of Mzansi with pride: “Our beautiful country”

Briefly News previously reported that a young boy danced at a school event and had the crowd going wild. The moment was captured on camera and the people of South Africa love the young man’s confidence and vibe. He’s a whole entire mood!

Dance is an unspoken language that runs rich in the veins of the people of Mzansi. Seeing a young white boy jiving filled hearts with pride.

TikTok user @waldouysza shared the clip of the boy dancing at a school sports match. The proudly Mzansi moment proved that skin colour does not matter; we are all Africans at heart.

Source: Briefly News