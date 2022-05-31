A gorgeous woman got the surprise of her life when her man got his knee sandy on top of gorgeous desert sand dunes in Namibia

Taking to social media with a stunner of a snap from the special moment, the good sis announced her new title

Other people were extremely happy for the couple even though a few were a little jealous of the perfect proposal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Choosing the perfect place, time and moment to propose is EVERYTHING! A lucky lady got her perfect moment when bae got down on one knee on top of gorgeous desert sand dunes in Namibia. Picture perfect.

A gorgeous woman got the surprise of her life when her man got his knee sandy on top of gorgeous desert sand dunes in Namibia. Image: (Twitter / @Tlwano_)

Source: Twitter

Almost every woman dreams of the day her man puts a ring on her finger and prays for it to be everything she has ever dreamed of. Thankfully this woman’s man ticked all the boxes and made her dreams come true.

Twitter user @Tlwano_ took to social media to announce that she is no longer just a girlfriend, she is a whole entire fiancée, people! Sharing a picture of the beautiful moment, the good sis made it clear that her man did good.

“29/05/21 I went up the Namib Dessert Dunes a girlfriend and came back down a Fiancée.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users congratulate the happy couple on their engagement

This proposal was definitely one for the books. That view is breathtaking and it left some feeling a little salty, LOL. People flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations, even if they were a lil jelly.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@blaq23haz said:

“Congratulations babes! Namibia is a very beautiful place... ❤️❤️❤️”

@Chardonnay1982 said:

“With a beer in tow Congratulations ”

@_TshegoT joked… or did she?:

“Bathong! Go monate jang. I wanna go to work a wife & come back a housewife...haha ”

@nhlanhlangwaqa_ was just a tad jelly:

"Wrong time and place": Local man proposes at girl's father's funeral leaving Mzansi with a lot of questions

In related news, Briefly News reported that a South African man went viral with a video of him proposing to his girlfriend. However, the venue was not the traditional scene of a proposal.

Instead of a romantic setting or special place that vibes with a heartfelt proposal, the man chose to bend the knee at his girlfriend's father's funeral.

The video has since gone viral with people asking a lot of questions about whether the funeral was the right time and place for the man to pop the questions.

Source: Briefly News