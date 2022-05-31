A video has shown the moment a young man 'dared' some policemen by dancing very close to where they were huddled

With a smiling face, he made all his creative moves as the officers stayed put without reacting in any way

Many people on TikTok praised him as some asked the young man to teach them his energetic dance stunt

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young man in America has taken his dance creativity to another level. Known for always dancing to Rocking A Cardigan in Atlanta by lil Shordie Scott, the young man reenacted his popular moves.

In a viral video, he took his show to the presence of some police officers and danced without having any kind of fear.

Many people were wowed by the young man's moves. Photo source: TikTok/@shafar_sjc

Source: UGC

Police officers mind their business

When the man started dancing, a lady behind him was 'awkward' at first that he was performing in front of policemen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

During his performance, the officers remained unmoved and never reacted to his public stunt in any way.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million views with thousands of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

Jade's_ boyfriend said:

"That's the only dance u do when I see u on my fyp."

Xaviar Aceves said:

"The girl In the bac was confused then started dancing too."

ya momma said:

"I would’ve been so embarrassed."

Braydon Bracamontes said:

'HEY WAIT, AT THE START THAT GIRL WITH THE SUITCASE KINDA LOOKED LIKE X IN THE FACE."

originalsmurfette said:

'We need another one energy ona 100%."

Benltr_ said:

"can you do a tutorial for the trick on the beat drop pls."

montgomeryka said:

"I’d b scared doing that in public just as it is and u doing it infront of cops."

Talented schoolgirls slay in dance circle, video hypes people of Mzansi who showered the girls with praise

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that two young schoolgirls decided to show their fellow pupils what they were made of and jumped into the centre of a rather large dance circle and slayed. The video is doing its rounds and people are loving their energy.

It takes a lot of confidence to go in front of your entire school and dance like no one is watching, however, with moves like these girls have, they knew what they were doing.

Source: Briefly News