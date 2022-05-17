A Mzansi schoolboy got caught grooving hard at a school event and the vibey video has now gone viral

TikTok user @waldouysza shared the clip showing the proudly Mzansi moment and the young man’s confidence

Seeing children of all races getting together and dancing like nothing else matters left hearts bursting with pride

A young boy danced at a school event and had the crowd going wild. The moment was captured on camera and the people of South Africa love the young man’s confidence and vibe. He’s a whole entire mood!

Dance is an unspoken language that runs rich in the veins of the people of Mzansi. Seeing a young white boy jiving filled hearts with pride.

TikTok user @waldouysza shared the clip of the boy dancing at a school sports match. The proudly Mzansi moment proved that skin colour does not matter; we are all Africans at heart.

The people of Mzansi burst with pride as they watch the young man groove

Seeing the boy confidently break into the dance circle and bust some proudly Mzansi moves left many hearts bursting. Seeing children unify like this leaves us with hope for the future. A beautiful moment indeed.

The clip has received over 29k likes, and people just cannot get enough of the schoolboy’s vibe!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@xaviergertse said:

“Lil man was a whole vibe❤️”

@Papas726 said:

“our beautiful country South Africa.”

@ZOEEJOYY said:

“Oh my goodness this is gold”

@Gerry Malatji said:

“Kid is having the time of his life ”

@Prescilla said:

“He nailed it. he understood the assignmentif u don't get it forget it....d Lil man is a vibe not even shy.”

@Thabile M said:

“let the kids be pleasethis is beautiful watch.”

