A local gent took to Twitter to share a photo showing what he enjoys drinking when out at groove

The image with a descriptive caption shows an ice bucket filled with numerous bottles of water and blue Powerade

South African netizens had a lot to say in response to the man’s tweet, with some teasing that he should rather stay at home

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi social media users couldn’t help talking smack about a man’s choice of beverage when out at groove.

Saffas threw shade at a man who chooses to enjoy sports drinks at groove: @MatsileMohau/Twitter

Source: Twitter

This is after Twitter user @MatsileMohau decided to post a photo of an ice bucket filled with water and blue Powerade bottles, which he captioned:

“Me at groove.”

Now it is widely known that groove is all about letting your hair down and having a great time while partying with friends. For many South Africans, this includes having alcoholic beverages in the mix. It is no wonder why many peeps had a lot to say about the man choosing to have numerous sports drinks instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Saffas didn’t hold back sharing their sarcastic comments and spicy opinions in response to the post, with several teasing that he was wasting space for real groovists at groove.

@OverAnd_Out_ responded:

“Lol it clearly says on the bottle that you should not have more than 1 bottle per day. Yol avoiding one poison to take an even worse poison.”

@Yadlimpisi said:

“Kodwa nisqedela indawo sibubekephi utshwala.”

@Rramahlajana replied:

“Hamba wena! So energy e kana kana o etsang ka yona after groove?”

@Bubbles_SA1 wrote:

“I swear I would use these energy drink as a dash if you would sit next to me in the groove. This is nonsense. And people who don’t drink at the groove like women too much.Inoba ulisela lempundu wena.”

@Bashiz3 commented:

“Eskom failing units could use some of that energy.”

Lady breaks expensive tequila bottle while dancing

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that another woman attempted the infamous “Bells Challenge” (or bottle-hitting) and failed dismally. The groove stunt involves hitting expensive booze bottles against each other, imitating a bell sound, along to an amapiano track in the club.

Popular social media user Kulani (@kulanicool) posted a video of the incident, which saw the young woman dancing at groove holding a bottle of champagne and expensive Reposado Tequila.

She hits them against each other before breaking the expensive tequila and losing her pricey bev.

Kulani captioned the Twitter post by posing a question:

“Why do you guys keep on doing this?”

Source: Briefly News