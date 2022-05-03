A video of a young woman doing a recently popular groove challenge has been circulating on social media

In the clip, she is seen hitting two booze bottles against each other along to a trendy amapiano tune

The fun ends with her smashing the bottles and breaking the expensive tequila bottle, much to the amusement of SA online users

Another woman attempted the infamous “Bells Challenge” (or bottle-hitting) and failed dismally. The groove stunt involves hitting expensive booze bottles against each other, imitating a bell sound, along to an amapiano track in the club.

A lady's fun night out turned sour when she broke her pricey tequila bottle. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Popular social media user Kulani (@kulanicool) posted a video of the incident, which saw the young woman dancing at groove holding a bottle of champagne and expensive Reposado Tequila.

She hits them against each other before breaking the expensive tequila and losing her pricey bev.

Kulani captioned the Twitter post by posing a question:

“Why do you guys keep on doing this?”

South African social media users had a field day with the post as they poked fun at the lady’s flop.

@Neilwejoy replied:

“Tholukuthi they hired that bottle.”

@Lolo_Laelae reacted:

“Who ordered the Azul? what you saying? Who ordered the Azul? Ahaaaaaa.”

@Pablo012GP commented:

“Victims of our country.”

@lovetourism2004 shared:

“The friend in red saw it coming... She just communicated politely.”

@KAGI_TSHABALALA said:

“Wait, there was nothing in bottle mos… who ordered the Azul kanti.”

Video of man breaking his bottles of booze at groove has peeps in stitches

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that some challenges are just not for everyone. A video of a man hitting his two booze bottles against each other along to the amapiano tune Bells ended in a catastrophe.

The hilarious clip was shared by web influencer Kulani (@kulanicool) and shows the man dancing at groove as he holds and hits the bottles.

He is soon joined by a woman who follows suit as she hits her smaller booze bottles as well. However, it’s not long before the man breaks a full bottle, spilling all his expensive liquor and leaving him with not even a single drop

Source: Briefly News