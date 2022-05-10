A TikTok user who can dance like Michael Jackson wowed with a recent amapiano dance routine video

The young man, @mickie_jay, went a little unconventional, dancing like MJ to a whole entire genre that didn’t even exist when he was alive

The people of Mzansi could not stop themselves from rewatching the clip multiple times, it is amazing

A young man can dance like Michael Jackson, some say even better, so he put his moves to the test on a litty amapiano track. What a wow, MJ would be proud!

TikTok user @mickie_jay is a phenomenal dancer who caught the attention of the people of Mzansi. Image: TikTok / @mickie_jay

Source: UGC

The King of Pop has to be turning in his grave, and in a good way. Seeing our guy "crotch-thrust and slide" to amapiano is next level.

TikTok users and jaw-dropping dancer @mickie_jay shared a clip of himself busting Michael Jackson dance moves to an amapiano track and it is golden! He dropped this in celebration of his birthday.

Mzansi peeps stare with gaping jaws, his moves are unreal

The people of social media had to catch themselves before they fell over out of pure shookness. Did you see those moves? Is Michale back? Some have no idea how our guy hasn’t gone viral because, wow.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Eze Blaise said:

“I don't understand why this video hasn't gone viral.”

@martoh254 said:

“MJ should have waited for Amapiano.”

@Lindokuhle Mniki said:

“Who are you, because wow!”

@Abecus said:

“I watched more than 50 times already!”

@severinvalery said:

“You are the best, waww!”

