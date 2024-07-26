Musical artist Mlindo The Vocalist recently denied having a fake Facebook page

The star announced that the Facebook page, which has over one million followers, is not owned by him

He also said that it was his page three years ago that he was hacked, and he pleaded with his fans to report it

Mlindo The Vocalist claimed he doesn't have a Facebook page.

Source: Instagram

The South African musician and songwriter Mlindo The Vocalist has again made headlines online.

Mlindo The Vocalist denies having a Facebook account

Social media has been buzzing recently after the news of the Sbahle hitmaker and his girlfriend expecting soon circulated on social media.

Recently, the musician announced that he doesn't have an active Facebook page, and this was after his manager also previously denied that the star had an account.

Mlindo The Vocalist, shared a statement on his Instagram page claiming that the page on Facebook under his name with more than a million followers is not his. He also mentioned that the page was his, but it got hacked three years ago, and he has been trying to block or remove it.

The statement reads:

"This account is not managed or endorsed by Mlindo or his management team. We urge all our fans and the general public to be cautious and not engage with this fraudulent account. Please do not provide any personal information, or interact with any messages or posts from this account, as they are not legitimate..."

He captioned the statement:

"My facebook account was hacked 3 years ago, still not recovered till today, please help me report the account."

See the post below:

Mlindo and DJ Maphorisa working on his album

In a previous report by Briefly News, the South African singer and songwriter Mlindo The Vocalist revealed that he and Amapiano king DJ Maphorisa made up and are looking to work together on his album.

The stars' beef started when DJ Maphorisa publicly dragged Mlindo the Vocalist, implying that he had betrayed him at some point in life. After they reunited, Mlindo said they would release a deluxe version of his album Lindokuhle.

Source: Briefly News