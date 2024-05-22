Mlindo The Vocalist's manager, Trevor Mofokeng, revealed recently that the singer's Facebook account was hacked three years ago

The manager also warned the Sbahle hitmaker's fans not to believe the fake news that has been spread on the account about Mlindo

Mofokeng also mentioned that they have been trying very hard to retrieve the account, but the hackers are way smarter

The South African musician and songwriter Mlindo The Vocalist has made headlines online once again.

Mlindo's manager discloses that the star's FB account is hacked

Social media has been buzzing recently after the news of the Sbahle hitmaker and his girlfriend expecting soon circulated on social media.

Previously, Mlindo went viral after sharing a video of himself singing about people still in love relationships with their baby mamas and daddies on his Instagram page.

Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, they have been damning stories about Mlindo The Vocalist going around and his family which seemed to have been posted on the star's Facebook page.

However, his manager, Trevor Mofokeng, dismissed those stories and confirmed that Mlindo's Facebook account was hacked three years ago and that they have been trying to retrieve it but have failed many times.

He said:

"It's disappointing what this guy [the hacker] is posting on Mlindo's page, the account was hacked three years ago. The hacker has posted worse things about Mlindo's private life.

"I want to reassure fans not to engage with the hackers using Mlindo's account. We've been trying to regain control for years, but it's proven impossible as the hackers are extremely skilled.

"Mlindo does not have a Facebook account. Fortunately, they haven't stolen any of Mlindo's booking fees, but we're disappointed with the activities on his social media account."

Mlindo and DJ Maphorisa working on his album

In a previous report by Briefly News, the South African singer and songwriter Mlindo The Vocalist revealed that he and Amapiano king DJ Maphorisa made up and are looking to work together on his album.

The stars' beef started when DJ Maphorisa publicly dragged Mlindo the Vocalist, implying that he had betrayed him at some point in life. After they reunited, Mlindo said they would release a deluxe version of his album Lindokuhle.

