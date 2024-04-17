Musical artist Mlindo the Vocalist recently shared a video of himself singing on social media

The star was singing about people who are still in relationships with their baby mama and baby daddy's

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the star's video, and some thought it was ridiculous

Mlindo the Vocalist’s recent clip singing goes viral. Image: @mlindothevocalist.

Source: Instagram

South African singer and songwriter Mlindo the Vocalist has been making headlines on social media recently, and his latest video had many of his fans talking.

Mlindo's recent singing trends on social media

Social media has been buzzing recently after the news of the Sbahle hitmaker and his girlfriend expecting soon circulated online. Earlier on, Mlindo went viral after he shared a video of himself singing about people still in love relationships with their baby mamas and baby daddies on his Instagram page.

The star captioned his video:

"To be deleted soon."

Watch the video :

The news and gossip page MDNews also reposted the video on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Mlindo singing..."

Watch the clip below:

SA has mixed reactions

Many netizens had mixed reactions towards Mlindo's recent clip. See some of the comments below:

@TrendTrekkerZA wrote:

"So irritating, that white lady umfake iscitho."

@TawanaM14 said:

"What do you call this."

@Sbue_Ndlovu shared:

"Uhmmm… but its fine."

@GloryThundu tweeted:

"We need him back in studio shame."

phampham_sa responded:

"Kodwa ndoda yazi ngiyi step dad, amagama akho awezi kahle kmina."

small_ash_09 replied:

"We need that hit."

mcpholoba commented:

"It’s giving Siburuke vibes."

sibonakaliso_zikhali joked:

"Ngizwa sengath kunesimo somona, mangithi ngiyabuza kumuntu omdala esekhaya ezulwini ukuth yin' uth' cha umfana naye bamlahla."

Mlindo and DJ Maphorisa working on his album

In a previous report by Briefly News, the South African singer and songwriter Mlindo The Vocalist revealed that he and Amapiano king DJ Maphorisa made up and are looking to work together on his album.

The stars' beef started when DJ Maphorisa publicly dragged Mlindo the Vocalist, implying that he had betrayed him at some point in life. After they reunited, Mlindo said they would release a deluxe version of his album Lindokuhle.

