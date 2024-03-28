Mlindo The Vocalist's new song Isandla Ska Baba speaks about the plight of gender-based violence

The singer, who has since patched things up with DJ Maphorisa after their fallout, is also gearing up to release his album

Speaking about the single, Mlindo touched on his own experience with GBV and urged the community to take a stand against it

Gender-based violence has ravaged communities in Mzansi. To speak about this the best way he probably knows how, Mlindo The Vocalist, went to the studio and recorded a song which speaks about it.

Mlindo The Vocalist tackles GBV

After he and DJ Maphoris have patched things up following their fall-out, Mlindo The Vocalist is gearing up for a major music comeback.

The Egoli hitmaker will be dropping a new song titled Isandla Ska Baba, which is translated to 'My father's hand'. The track speaks about the plight of gender-based violence, which many communities in South Africa are subjected to.

According to ZiMoja, Mlindo aims to bring attention to the issue of GBV and its impact on women and children. With the song, he wishes to spark conversations, evoke emotions, and inspire action among people, especially men.

Mindo's own experience with GBV

Speaking about the single to the news publication, Mlindo spoke about his own experience with GBV, having seen it first-hand with a neighbour of his.

"The father being the breadwinner would silence them...they suffered emotional, physical and mental abuse."

Mlindo wants to touch a young kid who might also be in that situation and remind them that they can do something to stop the abuse.

"It also hit me that this is becoming some sort of trend, and I don't see any of us as men standing up and fighting for our sisters and mothers. I also questioned myself as an individual and decided to stand up and fight it through my music."

Mlindo and DJ Maphorisa working on his album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mlindo the Vocalist has revealed that he and DJ Maphorisa have made up and are looking to work on his album.

The stars' beef started when DJ Maphorisa publicly dragged Mlindo, implying that he had betrayed him. After they reunited, Mlindo said they would release a deluxe version of his album Lindokuhle.

