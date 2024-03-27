Actor Bonko Khoza expressed gratitude to his fans and viewers who made Showmax’s Red Ink a success

He thanked the streaming company and the production company for trusting him with the lead roles

As the series ends, Bonko Khoza appreciates those who tuned in and engaged with them on social media

Bonko Khoza was filled with immense gratitude as Red Ink came to an end. He penned a lengthy message to everyone involved in making the show successful.

Bonko Khoza penned a lengthy message of appreciation to the viewers and producers as the series ‘Red Ink’ came to an end. Image: @bonkokhoza

Bonko shows love to Mzansi

The former The Wife star expressed unwavering gratitude to the viewers and his supporters who watched, engaged and enjoyed Red Ink. He also made mention of certain challenges they faced as a team but triumphed through it all.

"Just wanted to take this moment to say thank you to all the viewers who came with us on this journey called Red Ink. It was an incredible task that was put before all of us. Thank you, Mzansi. Thank you so much for accepting the work we did and enjoying it, sharing, and engaging. It really means a lot."

Bonko hails Red Ink’s producers

In his message, he also thanked the streaming company Showmax and the production company Bomb Production for trusting him with the lead roles of ‘The Dingiswayo Brothers’.

As the series ended, Bonko Khoza hailed a few other people who were part of the series.

"It was never going to be easy, but your support every step of the way was truly valuable and appreciated...To the entire cast and crew of Red Ink absonge bafethu. Siyilwile sayinqoba (thank you my rothers and sisters, we fought and conquered.)"

Fans laud Bonko Khoza

Judging by the comments, it’s safe to say that Mzansi enjoyed the series.

mphowzah_:

"The best thing to ever happen to the South African film industry."

molefemandy:

"Fam every character you take on you always put in 100 % and as viewers we truly appreciate that. It's like evrytime you get a new character you aim to outdo the previous one. Before Napoleon I thought Mqhele was my favorite, now I'm confused."

londiey_ndlovu:

"Can we have season 2."

starboymasemola:

"Actually who survived?"

Bonko celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonko Khoza and his wife, Lesego Khoza, celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The actor and Lesego Khoza are university sweethearts who married after eight years of dating.

The beautiful bride posted throwback pictures taken from their special day, and Bonko relayed sweet words to her.

