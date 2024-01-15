Actor Bonko Khoza bagged a new role on Showmax's new thriller series called Red Ink

Former The Wife actor opened up about how challenging the character he plays on the series is

Bonko also shared that he had to change his diet for his prison scenes on the show

Bonko Khoza shared some details about his new role on 'Red Ink.' Image: bonkokhoza

Actor Bonko Khaoza has been a household name ever since he starred in Showmax's original series, The Wife. The star recently got candid about a new Showmax role he bagged.

Bonko Khoza bags new role on Red Ink

The fan-favourite actor Bonko Khoza recently opened up about the challenges he faced while playing his new role character on Showmax's upcoming thriller series called Red Ink.

According to The South African, Khoza shared how challenging his character is on the show. He said:

"The role of Napoleon was quite challenging as he’s a classic psychopath. My daughter was born in August, and two weeks after her birth, I had to take up this role. For the following two months, I had to act out a role that was a woman killer and r*pist, which was quite a tricky experience to balance between reality and role-playing."

The CEO of Showmax, Marc Jury, shared with Briefly News:

"Showmax is gearing up for a significant year in 2024, we will be commencing with a content lineup filled with top-tier entertainment from globally renowned brands. Additionally, there will be an unprecedented array of African Originals, and the introduction of the inaugural mobile Premier League plan for Africa."

Bonko Khoza reflects on marriage and parenthood

Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego recently welcomed their first baby, and the actor revealed that it has not been easy.

The Wife's star actor opened up about how taxing being a parent has been for himself and his wife, Lesego, saying adjusting to the new dynamic has been tricky.

Bonko Khoza reflects on his past

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Bonko Khoza's recollection of his past and how he found salvation in his acting career.

The actor/ model touched on the life he was leading, where he battled substance abuse and dark thoughts.

