Media personality Dineo Ranaka returned from social media after her hiatus to announce her new business venture

The former radio presenter announced that she has her own restaurant called The Untrained Chef

Dineo Ranaka's eatery is located in Sandton, Johannesburg and is also available on the food delivery app Uber Eats

Reality TV star Dineo Ranaka has returned to the spotlight as a new business owner. The star announced that she has a new restaurant in Johannesburg.

Dineo Ranaka The Untrained Chef restaurant prides itself on making food that uplifts the spirit. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka introduces The Untrained Chef

Former Kaya 959 radio presenter Dineo Ranaka took a break from social media to reinvent herself. When she returned, she made a remarkable announcement that she had embarked on the restaurant business.

On her Instagram page, Dineo Ranaka announced that she has started her very own restaurant called The Untrained Chef. Ranaka's eatery is located in Sandton but is also available on Uber Eats.

The media star emphasised the importance of minding one's business, addressing the issue of her being away from social media.

"You know, sometimes you gotta disappear and just mind your business … don’t mind my silence, it’s super healthy. It’s wholesome."

In the post where she shared her restaurant's menu, she emphasised what her restaurant stands for, "We believe in the culture of mindful eating."

Dineo shares that her mother is her inspiration

In a separate video, Dineo spoke about her mother's influence in her life, stating that she inspires her to hustle.

In the video where they did their grocery shopping, Ranaka mentioned that it was her mother's eagerness to learn how to cook that inspired her. Having registered at a culinary school at age 60, Ranaka's mother instilled many lessons in her.

"The ancestor I enjoy the most. Thank you for living in me too Ma. You’re my world. And thank you for your friendship. I’m inspired by you in every way. Thank you for modelling freedom to live life on one’s own terms at one’s own pace. To the one who never fails to support me. EVER! Mama."

Dineo not interested in radio

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka shared how she feels about radio and its effects on her health.

The TV personality said being in the radio space makes her sick. Dineo felt as though no radio station could handle her because no radio station deserved her.

Source: Briefly News