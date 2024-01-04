Dineo Ranaka has opened up about how she feels about radio and how the medium harms her health

The TV personality said being in the radio space makes her sick, and has had enough of feeling ill

That said, Dineo said no radio station can handle her because no radio station deserves her

TV and radio personality Dineo Ranaka has a dramatic past with radio and has lifted the lid on why that is.

Dineo gets candid on the negative impact of radio

The outspoken podcaster was a guest on BET Behind the Story, presented by Nomalanga Shozi. She told Shozi that radio negatively impacts her mental health.

Ranaka got candid about how the medium harms her health and that she has had enough.

That being said, Dineo expressed that no radio station can handle her, as she believes no radio station is worthy of her presence.

“Radio does not deserve me. It makes me sick. There’s no radio station in this country that can contain me, and I am tired of getting sick.”

Watch a snippet from the interview posted by @Dineo_thulii below:

Dineo expressed gratitude after being fired by Kaya 959

Kaya 959 fired Dineo Ranaka after her concerning mental health episode. Taking to Instagram, Dineo said being fired put things into perspective for her.

"Thank God Kaya fired me. Actually it wasn’t Kaya that fired me, GOD DID! It put me into perspective to me."

Dineo then motivated her fans into pushing forward despite setbacks.

"It’s hard, and your well-being will take strain but let me tell you something, if you’re willing to focus, isolate, work hard/smart and reflect… you’ll be healthy. You’ll be ok. There’s not a single human who has all their s*** together, so just focus on yours mate. Stay trying."

Dineo and partner sued for R3.4 million

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka was reportedly sued by MSC Cruise SA and her business partner Denzel Govender.

Ranaka hosted the Cruise With Dineo and Friends in February 2023 and was leased a vessel by the cruise company.

They had charged Dineo and her business partner 7.5 million to which they paid some of it but the company claims that they have a debt of R3.4M.

