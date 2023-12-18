Dineo Ranaka has reportedly been sued by MSC Cruise SA and her business partner Denzel Govender

Ranaka hosted the Cruise With Dineo and Friends in February 2023 and was leased a vessel by the cruise company

They had charged Dineo and her business partner 7.5 million to which they paid some of it but the company claims that they have a debt of R3.4M

Dineo Ranaka is in hot water with a cruise company after failing to settle the debt. Image: @dineoranaka

There is more drama surrounding the infamous Cruise With Dineo and Friends. This time, the MSC Cruise SA company, which leased the vessel, MSC Orchestra, to the media personality and her business partner, is now taking legal action against them.

Dineo and partner gets sued

According to Sunday World, Dineo Ranaka has allegedly been sued by MSC Cruise SA and as well as her business partner, Denzel Govender. This is in regard to the cruise ship Dineo hosted where her attendees travelled to Portuguese islands.

The eagerly awaited event occurred in February 2203 and was overshadowed by negativity expressed by the attendees.

The MSC Cruise SA company reportedly billed Dineo and Govender R7.5 million, of which they made partial payments. However, the company alleges there is an outstanding debt of R3.4 million.

Dineo and Govender acknowledge debt

The news publication further stated that the two made partial payments, 19 in total, amounting to R4.1 million.

As per their agreement, should they fail to pay the remainder of the money, then it would be deemed immediately due.

Dineo then allegedly signed an acknowledgement of debt. Now, the company wants the two parties to appear in court so they can resolve the matter.

DBN Gogo takes swipe at Dineo Ranaka after her cruise flop

In a previous report from Briefly News, no one enjoyed the highly anticipated Cruise with Dineo and Friends. Many people had advised Dineo to try and do better next time.

The ship was due to transport attendees from Durban to The Portuguese Islands.

The cruise had a star-studded lineup, including DJ Zinhle, Sithelo Shozi, MacG and DBN Gogo. Fans who paid to party with the stars came back with negative feedback.

