Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to Twitter to share her opinion about Dineo Ranaka's cruise ship scandal

The Kaya 959 radio DJ hosted several people on a ship and the service was described as "horrible" by almost everyone who was a passenger

Following Sol going viral for his dance video when the star was dragged, Ntsiki said he posted the clip with the intent to distract Kaya 959 listeners from focusing on Dineo's scandal

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Dineo Ranaka's cruise party scandal.

Ntsiki Mazwai shared why she thinks Sol Phenduka posted his dancing video after Dineo Ranaka was dragged. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @solphenduka and Kevin Mazu/Getty Images

According to ZAlebs, the Kaya 959 host hosted several people, including celebs, on her party ship, Cruise With Dineo & Friends. The boat was supposed to transport passengers to the Portuguese Island on January 29, but it never arrived and returned to Durban on January 30.

Peeps who paid huge bucks to get transported to the grand island but never got to experience it described the ride as the worst trip of their lives, reported Zimoja.

“At some point, it felt like we were at Park Station during the festive season. It took us a while to find our bookings and our room allocations, most of the time, we were just hungry, but eventually, we had to make peace with our situation.”

As Dineo hogged the headlines and more people kept sharing their "horrible" experience, she took to her Instagram page to pen a thank-you message and share a different view of the situation.

Ntsiki Mazwai explains why Sol Phenduka's viral dance was a cover-up for Dineo Ranaka's scandal

Taking to Twitter, seemingly said Sol was doing damage control and distracting Kaya 959 listeners from Dineo's scandal when he posted his dance video.

“Sol took that video yesterday dancing because Dineo has been getting really bad publicity over the weekend on the Sunday, so obviously everybody would want to know and see how's Dineo after her flop, and Sol did that thing that fans do when they turn on the video and then quickly show that they are with a celebrity, just wanted to say that."

