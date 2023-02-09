It looks like K.O was unfazed by Ntukza's response to his diss track Forecast 23

The former TearGas member was the laughing stock of social media when he fired back at K.O with Long Walk To Freedom

Taking to his Instagram stories after the response, Mr Cashtime shared a subtle jab about being famous and broke

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

K.O has joined social media users making fun of Ntukza's response to the rapper's diss track.

K.O has posted a response to Ntukza's diss track 'Long Walk To Freedom'. Image: @mrcashtime and @SAMusicMag.

Source: UGC

Mr Cashtime started off 2023 by firing shots at some industry colleagues including Lady Du and Ntukza with his song Forecast 23.

Ntukza fails to impress with his diss track Long Walk To Freedom

Ntukza had hip-hop heads rolling on the floor with his diss track that many said had weak bars. Peeps took to Twitter to tell the star to delete the track.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Others said Ntukza should just sit this one out and accept the defeat because he is not good anymore.

K.O seemingly reacts to Ntukza's diss track

According to ZAlebs, K.O decided to respond to Long Walk To Freedom by seemingly mocking his former bandmate. The Skhanda Love rapper headed to his Instagram stories to share a post about being broke and famous. The post read:

"You know what's worse than being broke? Being broke and famous."

It looks like Mzansi won't be getting a TearGas reunion or a response from K.O.

Black Coffee to appear on MacG’s Podcast and Chill, pics and videos of interview surface online

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it's finally happening! As promised, Black Coffee is set to appear on MacG's Podcast and Chill and Mzansi is here for it.

Pics and videos of the Grammy-winning music producer chopping it up with MacG at his studios are doing the rounds online. This has excited people who can't wait for Black Coffee to spill the tea on his baby mama, Enhle Mbali.

The Superman hitmaker and the actress have been throwing shade at each other on the timeline every chance they get. Enhle even accused her ex-hubby of throwing hands at her. She also trended when a married woman accused her of doing bedroom stuff with her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News