Black Coffee is set to appear on MacG's Podcast and Chill to tell his side of the story and Mzansi is here for it

The Grammy winner's ex, Enhle Mbali, levelled serious accusations against him when their relationship ended and they've been throwing shade at each other ever since

Social media users shared that they can't wait to watch the upcoming episode after pics and videos of Black Coffee and MacG sitting in the studio surfaced online

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It's finally happening! As promised, Black Coffee is set to appear on MacG's Podcast and Chill and Mzansi is here for it.

Black Coffee is set to appear on MacG’s ‘Podcast and Chill’. Image: @realblackcoffee, @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Pics and videos of the Grammy-winning music producer chopping it up with MacG at his studios are doing the rounds online. This has excited people who can't wait for Black Coffee to spill the tea on his baby mama, Enhle Mbali.

The Superman hitmaker and the actress have been throwing shade at each other on the timeline every chance they get. Enhle even accused her ex-hubby of throwing hands at her. She also trended when a married woman accused her of doing bedroom stuff with her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Black Coffee is expected to address all the allegations during the highly-anticipated interview. It is not clear when the fire episode will drop. ZAlebs reports that Black Coffee remains true to his word after sharing that he's ready to tell his side of the story on MacG's show.

Pics and videos of Black Coffee sitting with MacG are trending on Twitter. The superstar and Enhle are topping the trends list since the pics surfaced.

Mzansi can't wait to listen to Black Coffee's side of the story

Peeps took to their timelines to share that they're ready to listen to the DJ's side of the story after Enhle levelled serious allegations against him when their relationship ended in tears.

@thee_adv said:

"When is the episode dropping, tomorrow?"

@Nomagugu_xo wrote:

"Can't wait for this episode."

@Sifiso22205704 commented:

"I will watch it on YouTube soon as I get a chance."

@sbu_sibusiso11 said:

"1 million views loading."

@ribz_rb wrote:

"I have to check it out."

@FearFokol23 added:

"People were found shaking."

Mzansi celebrates Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans took to social media to show love to Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini. Music lovers celebrated the two talented producers after Zakes Bantwini bagged his Grammy in the US on Sunday night.

Black Coffee took home a Grammy award in 2022 in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his project titled Subconsciously. Zakes, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode took home the Best Global Performance gong at the recently-held ceremony in Los Angeles.

Peeps took to Twitter to share how they wish the two stars could reunite and make Mzansi dance again since both of them are now Grammy winners.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News