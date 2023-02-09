Social media is waiting anxiously to hear what renowned music producer and DJ Black Coffee will say on Podcast and Chill

Many people are certain that he asked to be interviewed on the controversial platform to bash his ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

Mbali's fans have called out the Grammy Award-winning star for choosing to tell his story on MacG's controversial platform

Black Coffee's highly anticipated interview on Podcast & Chill has shot him and his ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa to the top of the Twitter trends.

Peeps defend Enhle Mbali ahead of DJ Black Coffee's 'Podcast &Chill' interview. image: @enhlembali and @realblackcoffee.

Social media users are looking forward to hearing all the juicy deets surrounding their divorce and the allegations levelled against him from the horse's mouth.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's fans ready for war against DJ Black Coffee's fans

The situation is tense on Twitter as Slay actress Enhle Mbali's fans are already defending her from Twitter trolls. Peeps are saying although the star has her ongoing drama with Justice Huni's wife Valentino Bango, Black Coffee should have used other channels to tell his story, not the controversial Podcast & Chill.

A Twitter user with the handle @joy_zelda came under fire when she alleged that DJ Black Coffee chose to tell his story on Podcast & Chill because he knows MacG will structure the interview to attack Enhle Mbali. The post read:

"Black Coffee could have used any other Platform, to tell his story he has the resources to do it in his own socials but he went to that Podcast because he knows the audience and he knows the hosts will make sure to structure the interview to attack & discredit Enhle."

DJ Black Coffee's fans defend him from Enhle Mbali's fans

As expected, DJ Black Coffee's stans are also prepared for war. Some defended their fav saying he is allowed to choose any platform to tell his side of the story.

@unethicalz said:

"He’s gonna tell his truth as and how he wants. And on top of that, we believe him."

@faltein8 wrote:

" For BlackCoffee to disappoint you'll by not disclosing anything about his ex-wife and mother of his kids ."

