Actor Lawrence Maleka watched his final episode in The River with his fans when he bid farewell to the telenovela

The media personality invited some of his fans and industry friends such as Sindi Dlathu and Somizi to his farewell party

Social media users thanked Lawrence for breathing life into the character of Zolani after he posted videos and pics taken at the lavish farewell gig

Lawrence Maleka has bid farewell to The River. The star hosted a star-studded farewell party when he appeared for the last time in the telenovela.

Lawrence Maleka has bid farewell to ‘The River’. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

As he had promised, he watched the episode with his fans and invited some of his industry friends. Celebs such as Somizi Mhlongo and Sindi Dlathu were part of the A-listers who were seen at the lux event held in Johannesburg.

Lawrence took to his official Instagram account to give Mzansi a glimpse of what went down on the night. After he and his guests watched his final episode together, they got down to some dance tunes as there were also DJs to spice up the party.

The star, who also hosts Big Brother Mzansi, also posted nine pics of the farewell gig on his timeline.

Mzansi thanks Lawrence Makela for breathing life into the character of Zolani

Peeps took to his comment section and praised him for slaying his role. Many shared that they'll miss his character. ZAlebs reports that Zolani was the original cast member of the soapie.

kgomotso_dichabe wrote:

"I have really enjoyed watching Zolani and it’s sad to see the end of his character. Thank you for gracing us with your Talent. All the best with your future projects."

renaekeogotsitse said:

"Wa bona Zo you are The River and The River is you, it's not easy to accept that your Era has ended but I know wherever you're going you are going to excel. I've watched you grow and at this point, there's no more doubt that you don't know what you are doing. Thank you for taking us through the character of Zolani. You will forever be Zolani, the same way Aunty is forever being called Thandaza. I know The River is never gonna be the same anymore mara Danko for showcasing your talents and giving hope to our youngsters. You always gave us your best."

bonolo_m__ commented:

"I’ve never cried this hard since Lindiwe was living in a shack but this hurts more, two of my favourite characters were stripped away from our screens. Entlek there's truly no need for this season 6 without y’all."

kapenda_n wrote:

"Deeply annoyed about you and Paulinski leaving. But Best wishes. The only way is onwards and forward."

sweetonebeauty added:

"The show will never be the same again."

