Lawrence Maleka is planning to watch his final episode in The River with his fans at an undisclose location in Johannesburg

The actor, who portrays the character of Zolani, took to his timeline to invite his fans to share their favourite memes of Zolani to stand a chance to watch the finale with him

Peeps took to the star's comment section to let him know that they'll miss his character, adding that he slayed the role of Zolani

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lawrence Maleka is leaving The River. The actor, who plays the role of Zolani in the show, took to social media to announce his plans for his final episode.

Lawrence Maleka plans to watch his final episode in 'The River' with his fans. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

The star wants to celebrate his exit with his fans. It's reported that he'll appear for the last time on the show on Thursday, 2 February.

Taking to Twitter, the actor invited his fans to watch his final episode with the show in Johannesburg. ZAlebs reports that the star will host his fans at an undisclosed location. He has been with the soapie for five years. He wrote:

"Stand a chance to win tickets to come watch the Finale of Zolani on The River in Jhb! To be chosen post the best meme of Zolani with an original caption and use the #AnEraEndsZolani."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The River viewers say show will never be the same withour Zolani

Peeps took to the actor's comment section to share their views on his unexpected exit. Many praise him for slaying his character.

@L3rato_Mofokeng wrote:

"Legendary Zo will be missed. A character we all fell in love with 1 meme is not enough to best describe his best moments. Thank you for sharing your talent with us."

@NomtZ1 said:

"20:00 will never be the same again."

@AfricaMpilo commented:

"Oh man, I thoroughly enjoyed Zolani, I looked forward to seeing him in every episode. Zolani made me laugh, shocked me, made me cry. You murdered that character. Thank you for sharing your craft with us."

@bernise_richie wrote:

"I will miss the laugh yaZolani and unsolicited advice that was always ready. Aw Zo mfethu."

@NeoD42062340 added:

"This is so sad, you are such an excellent actor. You made The River for me, executed your role with pure ease and warmed our hearts."

Sjava trends after releasing Isibuko

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sjava trended on social media after dropping a new album on Friday, 27 January. The singer released a project titled Isibuko.

It received rave reviews when it dropped. The album features songs such as Thixo, Ubuhle Bendalo, Kube Ngangazi and Time. The award-winning artist worked with mostly upcoming singers on the project and his favourite collaborators, Emtee ad Saudi.

The Umama hitmaker's fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Isibuko. Many shared that the album is therapeutic, adding that he sounds angelic on the album. They shared that his lyrics motivate, heal and encourage them to be on their best behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News