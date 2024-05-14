The Ultimatum SA contestant Khanya has finally broken her silence after being dragged on social media for her behaviour on the show

The reality TV star went on her Instagram page and apologised for how she handled herself during the show

She also said that her time on the show was very intense, and she believed that she handled everything in the best way possible

‘The Ultimatum SA’ contestant Khanya finally responded to the criticism. Image: @khanya_nq

Source: Instagram

The much-anticipated Netflix dating show The Ultimatum SA hit our screens, and the couple Khanya Nqolase and Nkateko topped the trending list on X for all the wrong reasons. Khanya has decided to respond to all the criticism.

The Ultimatum SA star Khanya Nqolase apologises for her "toxic" behaviour

Social media has been turned upside down since the first episode of Netflix Ultimatum SA premiered on Friday, 10 May 2024. Many netizens were unimpressed by how Khanya Nqolase handled herself during the show, and she was disrespectful to other contestants and her body-shaming behaviour.

Khanya was dragged to hell and back the whole weekend, but she recently decided to speak out and apologise to the public for her nasty behaviour. The star posted an apology on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Hi to everyone that has been tuning into The Ultimatum South Africa and I understand if some of you may feel like I was out of line with some of my words and actions. It was an intense experience for me and I handled it the best way I could.

"I acknowledge I'm a strong personality and say things that only others dare to think...It's in the past and a lot has happened since then including healing and transformation."

See the post below:

