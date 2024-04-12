Howza and his wife, Salamina Mosese, are set to host an exciting dating show on Netflix

The couple bagged a gig to present The Ultimatum - South Africa, expected to premiere in May 2024

Mzansi showed love to the couple and looks forward to watching the local version of the popular dating show

Salamina and Howza Mosese were announced as the hosts of 'The Ultimatum - South Africa'. Image: salaminamosese

Tshepo "Howza" and Salamina Mosese are set to host the upcoming local adaptation of The Ultimatum. Fans are excited to watch the love birds in action in the popular dating show.

Salamina and Howza bag The Ultimatum SA gig

Salamina and Tshepo "Howza" Mosese bagged a new hosting gig together. Having taken a break from acting, the couple is set to present the South African version of The Ultimatum, a reality dating show.

The show sees several couples' relationships put to the test, where they have to decide whether to stay with their partner and get married or leave with someone else.

Taking to their Twitter (X) page, shared the official announcement along with a thrilling trailer:

Mzansi reacts to The Ultimatum SA announcement

Netizens are excited about the new show and its host, with their calendars set to watch the premiere:

limphoseeiso_ said:

"I feel like they are the best people for this, looking forward to the show."

PitsiAfrica gushed over the Moseses:

"Imagine getting an opportunity to work alongside the person you are married to! We will be tuned in."

girl_ntusi was excited:

"I can't wait for this Mzansi version with my favourite hosts!"

my_darling_kay was thrilled:

"Thanks for bringing this to Mzansi, darling. I can’t wait for the mess and emotional rollercoaster!"

_yenkosi_m was exited:

"Not the messiest Netflix show being brought to Mzansi, can’t wait!"

Justvibing_02 wrote:

"Oh, this is going to be a disaster. I can’t wait!"

